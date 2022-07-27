Volvo CE Customers Gain Access to Beam Global Off-Grid EV Charging Systems

Beam Global has partnered with Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) to enable Volvo CE’s 245 North American dealer locations to bundle Beam EV ARC off-grid charging systems with a purchase of Volvo electric equipment. This joint offering enables construction sites to rapidly deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging, without the requirement for electrical work, utility grid connections or fossil fuel generators, to power zero-emissions construction equipment that runs on the sun and does not generate a utility bill.

“The construction industry has the opportunity to future-proof its business against noise, carbon emissions regulations and volatile fossil fuel costs by adopting electric machines,” states Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “By providing our sustainable EV charging systems alongside Volvo’s best-in-class electric machines, we are enabling that transition in the fastest, cleanest and most scalable manner available. We’re proud to partner with Volvo CE in electrifying the construction business.”

Volvo CE currently offers five models of electric machines in North America, the L20 and L25 Electric wheel loaders, and the EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 Electric excavators. Now Volvo dealers can bundle transportable, off-grid solar EV charging systems with electric machine orders. Together, the EV ARC and Volvo electric machines produce zero emissions, significantly reduce noise levels and lower energy costs, making them ideal for construction sites where emissions regulations, noise ordinances or the risks of indoor air pollution limit the use of diesel generators and construction equipment.

“The Volvo CE line of zero-emissions construction equipment can now be charged with a zero-emissions energy source provided by the EV ARC. Beam Global shares our vision to electrify mobility worldwide, a critical step towards mitigating climate change and reducing noise and air pollution,” says Ray Gallant, VP of product management and productivity at Volvo CE. “The construction industry is ready for an energy transition that reduces emissions and improves machinery’s performance, longevity and usability. We’re committed to an electric future and view Beam Global as a strategic partner on this journey.”

Compact and easily transportable, the EV ARC system can be set up and ready to use in minutes as a charging solution for Volvo CE’s electric machines. The EV ARC is fully autonomous. Whether the project is in a remote nature preserve or a densely populated city with strict zoning rules, the solar-powered EV ARC can be deployed without any electrical work or permitting.

The offer is available through the Volvo dealer network. Because the EV ARC is part of the Extended Offer Catalog, Volvo Financial Services can be utilized to lease or finance the bundled EV ARC and compact electric machines with flexible financing options.