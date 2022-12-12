Volvo Debuts Three Electric Trucks for Specialized Transport

Volvo Trucks has expanded its range with the launch of several new electric trucks, making it possible to electrify even more transport routes in cities and regions. The company is introducing rigid versions of its heavy electric trucks: the Volvo FH, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX. This makes it even easier for transport companies to adopt electric vehicles in urban and regional areas.

Thanks to multiple battery, cab and chassis options, the new heavy rigid trucks can be designed to carry electric superstructures for a wide range of specialized transport assignments, including goods distribution, refuse collection and construction work. Production of the new variants will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

“With these new, electric trucks we are making it easier than ever for even more customers to go electric, and for cities to shift to zero-emission vehicles for virtually all transport flows,” explains Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks. “Our customers can have these trucks custom-built for their specific operation, to cut emissions while getting the same functionality as the diesel truck they are using today.”

Diesel trucks with heavy loads are a common sight in many cities. Now it’s possible to instead use electric trucks for these assignments. Besides producing zero exhaust emissions, electric trucks provide a better working environment for drivers as they are quiet – which also contributes to a more livable city for residents.

The new rigid trucks have a battery capacity between 180-540 kWh. This, together with the number of batteries applied to a truck, provides for great flexibility and a wide range of potential operations.

“These trucks can handle all kinds of transports, from lighter to heavy loads,” says Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. “Customers can choose the exact battery capacity they need for their assignments, and by not carrying more batteries onboard than needed, the payload can increase. In short, we have the optimal and most cost-efficient electric transport solution, no matter what the task is.”