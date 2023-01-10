Voltera, Amerit Focus on Mobile EV Fleet Maintenance Under New Partnership

Voltera, a company that develops and operates electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities as a full-service turnkey solution for clients, is partnering with Amerit Fleet Solutions, an EV fleet maintenance company. This nationwide partnership will provide comprehensive mobile fleet maintenance support onsite at EV charging sites that Voltera builds for its clients.

Voltera’s partnership with Amerit includes inspections, maintenance and technical support, performed on location as vehicles are charging in Voltera’s charging sites nationwide. This is one of many amenities and services that can be added as Voltera builds EV infrastructure for its clients, helping to minimize fleet downtime and improve fleet operations.

Amerit’s EV Ready Technician Program ensures technicians have undergone extensive training and are certified to perform necessary maintenance and repair on the newest electric vehicles across a broad range of OEMs. Specially trained technicians are essential for EVs, which have different safety, inspection, and maintenance requirements than traditional vehicles. Fleet operators will gain significant benefits, like increased uptime, safety and reliability, when this service is packaged as part of the charging facility.

“Amerit is an industry leader in fleet maintenance and has demonstrated a laser focus on the new area of EV fleet maintenance,” says Matt Horton, CEO of Voltera. “Voltera is not just deploying charging; we are managing operations on behalf of our customers which includes bringing strategic partners to the table, like Amerit, to maximize vehicle availability.”

“We’re happy to partner with Voltera and simplify the maintenance and support of Electric Fleet Vehicles by bringing comprehensive services directly to their charging depots,” comments Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit Fleet Solutions. “Amerit will continue to execute on its industry-leading EV fleet support program, which alleviates the burden and complexity of maintaining these complex vehicles and ensures maximum uptime.”