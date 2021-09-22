Volta Trucks, Sibros Deliver Connected Vehicle Systems to Commercial EV Fleets

Sibros, a deep over-the-air (OTA) connected vehicle systems company, will provide its connected software-based solutions for Volta Trucks’ Volta Zero, a full-electric 16-ton commercial vehicle created specifically for city center freight distribution.

The partnership will provide end-to-end software and data solutions that begin with the integration of the Sibros OTA Deep Logger to provide Volta Trucks with precision high frequency vehicle and fleet data. The connected vehicle platform will allow customers access to driver alerts, charging infrastructure, over-the-air updates for navigation and content as well as service, insurance and maintenance data. It will provide Volta Trucks with full transparency and control over what data is collected and who it is shared with.

Volta Trucks will utilize data insights to increase vehicle efficiencies, bringing increased productivity and profitability to its customer’s businesses. Volta Trucks will also be able to use the connected platform to share data with its global partners looking to develop solutions based on those insights.

The Volta Zero is a purpose-built full-electric 16-ton vehicle designed for inner-city logistics, reducing the environmental impact of freight deliveries in city centers. Designed from the ground up with an operating pure-electric range of 95-125 miles, the Volta Zero will eliminate an estimated 1.2M tons of CO2 by 2025.

The Volta Zero was designed for electric from the outset, which facilitates a step-change in vehicle, driver and pedestrian safety. Thanks to the removal of the internal combustion engine, the operator of a Volta Zero sits in a central driving position, with a much lower seat height than a conventional truck. This combination, plus a glass house-style cab design, gives the driver a wide 220 degrees of visibility, minimizing dangerous blind spots. The prototype Volta Zero was launched in September 2020, with the first vehicles expected to be operating with customers in mid-2022.

“We are thrilled to partner with Volta Trucks to accelerate the development of their connected platform for vehicles and fleets,” says Hemant Sikaria, CEO and co-founder of Sibros. “They are bringing some of the most visually stunning and innovative electric vehicles to market with a world-class team that combines new age thinking with classic OEM expertise. OTA software updates, data management and analysis are all crucial components in bringing customized, safe and sustainable vehicles to the world.”

“This partnership is a natural step for Volta Trucks,” states Ian Collins, chief product officer of Volta Trucks. “We will now be able to perform remote diagnostics and data analysis for use towards our ambition of zero downtime and better operational efficiency for our partners and customers. We are confident that working closely with Sibros will enable us to revolutionize last-mile logistics and allow us to easily expand and scale our business, while concentrating on our goal of being the safest large commercial vehicle manufacturer.”