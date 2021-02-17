Volta Trucks Selects Battery Supplier for the All-Electric Volta Zero

Volta Trucks, a full-electric goods vehicle manufacturer and services company, has selected Proterra, a company that specializes in commercial vehicle electrification technology, as the battery supplier for the Volta Zero.

The Volta Zero is the world’s first purpose-built, full-electric 16-ton commercial vehicle designed specifically for inner-city freight distribution. The contract completes Volta Trucks’ strategic sourcing of the electric powertrain. Volta Zero vehicles are scheduled to start customer trials later in the year, with tens of thousands of trucks expected on the roads soon after series production starts around 12 months later.

“Embracing clean transportation for all not only benefits how we move people around cities and towns but also how we provide goods and services to the communities we live in,” says Jack Allen, CEO of Proterra. “Proterra is excited to work with Volta Trucks as we accelerate the transition to 100% clean transportation and deliver Proterra Powered clean energy vehicles to communities across Europe.”

The Proterra-supplied battery will give the Volta Zero a real-world range of 200 km on a single charge. This distance is more than enough for most inner-city logistics and distribution vehicles which spend most of their operating time in slow-moving traffic. The Proterra battery pack delivers energy density and a customizable design, allowing the battery to be located between the chassis rails – its safest possible location.

Proterra batteries feature passive and active safety features, liquid thermal conditioning and adhere to functional safety standards – including ISO 26262 (up to ASIL C). The battery is designed to deliver over 4,000 recharge cycles over 10 years – without significant degradation – to ensure the longevity of the vehicle.