VivoPower Signs Multi-National Distribution Deal for Tembo Light EVs

VivoPower International PLC has signed a definitive agreement with GHH Group GmbH to distribute Tembo-powered electric light vehicles (e-LV) in over 50 countries across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas, using e-LV conversion kits from VivoPower’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tembo e-LV B.V.

Under the agreement, GHH intends to purchase 3,000 Tembo e-LV conversion kits through to December 2026. GHH will be responsible for acquiring original vehicles from Toyota, converting the vehicles to ruggedized e-LVs using the Tembo conversion kits, selling the Tembo powered e-LVs to end-customers, and providing ongoing servicing and maintenance.

This distribution agreement marks VivoPower’s fifth major distribution deal in 2021 for Tembo e-LV conversion kits, and its largest to date by e-LV kit volumes. With the execution of this contract, VivoPower can now offer Tembo powered e-LVs to customers on six continents. The company previously executed distribution agreements with GB Auto Group in Australia, Acces Industriel Mining Inc. in Canada, and Bodiz International in Mongolia, in addition to announcing a non-binding Heads of Terms with Arctic Trucks Limited for distribution of Tembo e-LVs in Norway, Sweden, Iceland and Finland.

The Tembo kits transform diesel-powered Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux vehicles into ruggedized e-LVs for use in mining and other hard-to-decarbonize sectors, including construction and defense.

“We are delighted to have executed this multi-country agreement with GHH, who are a trusted provider of customized technology solutions to the global mining industry,” says Kevin Chin, executive chairman and CEO of VivoPower. “This is in keeping with our stated objective of cementing distribution agreements globally with highly credentialed partners such as GHH. With distribution partners on six continents now, Tembo e-LVs will be available globally for mining customers aiming to electrify their light vehicle operations as part of their drive to net zero mining.”

“Being a global provider of heavy-duty mining machinery, we were constantly being asked about the possibility of supplying our customers with electric light vehicles,” states Sara Thorley, global marketing and production manager for GHH. “Due to the demand, we started looking at potential partners in this sector and after a substantial amount of research, we decided upon the Tembo electrification kit.”

“First and foremost, the Tembo solution electrified the Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux, which are the number-one light vehicles used in the mining sector globally, but secondly, the technology used created a vehicle that was smooth, efficient, safe, and very cost effective,” Thorley continues.