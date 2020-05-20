ViriCiti, BAE Systems Develop Automatic Tool for Electric Hybrid Buses

ViriCiti, in collaboration with BAE Systems, has developed a new functionality that enables fleet operators with Series-ER (Electric Range) electric hybrid systems on transit buses to automatically switch the engine on or off in predefined geofenced areas.

BAE Systems’ Series-ER all-electric mode is accessible to operators via ViriCiti’s online platform, where new GPS geofenced areas can be defined and edited in a matter of seconds, without the need of a third party. With ViriCiti’s cloud-based solution, as soon as a bus enters a geofenced area, a signal is sent to the engine to automatically switch off. Once the bus exits the area, the engine will automatically turn back on.

“Series-ER technology helps cities around the world get one step closer to full zero-emission operations,” says Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of power and propulsion solutions at BAE Systems.

“Our collaboration with ViriCiti provides another option for public transit agencies to pair with our Series-ER system to reduce emissions and improve the air quality in the areas where people live, work and visit,” he adds.

In addition to decreasing air pollution in densely populated areas or near bus stops, the new functionality will also help the Series-ER lower noise pollution, improve fuel mileage and increase “engine-off” time. Currently, BAE Systems estimates that there are over 1,000 buses that run on its Series-ER electric hybrid power and propulsion systems.

BAE Systems’ Series-ER system uses a power-dense energy storage system to power buses. With increased capacity, the system provides extended electric travel time and distance without the need for the buses to stop and recharge. This allows buses to run longer on electric power and eliminates the need to add large and costly charging infrastructure.

Photo: ViriCiti’s landing page