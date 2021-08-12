ViriCiti Acquisition Accelerates ChargePoint’s Fleet Electrification

ChargePoint Holdings Inc., an electric vehicle charging network operating in North America and Europe, has acquired ViriCiti, an electrification solutions provider for eBus and commercial fleets. The total purchase price is approximately €75 million in cash, subject to adjustments.

The ViriCiti team, customer accounts and technology are becoming part of ChargePoint’s operations. ViriCiti enhances the ChargePoint fleet solution portfolio of hardware, software and services by integrating information sources to optimize electric fleet operations, including battery management, charging station monitoring, OEM-agnostic telematics, vehicle maintenance and vehicle operations data.

The combined solution will enable fleets to identify what routes to electrify, monitor and report on uptime, optimize fueling to ensure operational readiness at low cost, and integrate vehicle and charging station management.

“The future of fleets is electric and integrating charging solutions with the many business systems already in place in today’s depots is essential to successful electrification,” says Pasquale Romano, president and CEO of ChargePoint. “Adding ViriCiti’s vehicle management capabilities to our fleet portfolio allows ChargePoint to deliver more functionality to eBus and commercial fleet operators, while remaining open to integration with existing telematics systems. The combined solution underscores the importance of software to EV charging and will ensure operational readiness at low cost as fleets of all types across North America and Europe continue to electrify.”