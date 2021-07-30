Vicinity Motor Wins California Statewide Bus Contract

The Morongo Basin Transit Authority (MBTA), on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT) consortium members, has selected Vicinity Motor buses in a statewide purchasing contract. The contract gives state transit agencies authority to purchase Buy America compliant buses directly from Vicinity Motor Corp.‘s portfolio through its distribution partner, ABC Companies.

Vehicles authorized for purchase will be produced at Vicinity’s recently announced Buy America compliant assembly facility in the state of Washington, which will produce environmentally friendly compressed natural gas and clean-diesel vehicles between 28 feet and 35 feet in length. Once constructed, the facility will also produce the coming Vicinity Lightning 28-foot all-electric transit bus.

“The California market represents the largest in the United States, and this contract allows all CALACT members the ability to choose Vicinity as an OEM supplier for their growing fleets,” says William Trainer, Vicinity Motor’s founder and CEO. “CALACT forecasts this contract may include up to 8,000 vehicles over five years, representing a major opportunity for Vicinity to expand in California. Leveraging our partnership with ABC Companies, we believe we can offer competitive bids for our innovative line of Vicinity high-efficiency buses.”

CALACT is the largest state transit association with over 300 members, representing California small, rural and specialized transportation providers statewide.