Vicinity Motor Secures Purchase Order for Fifteen CNG Buses

Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC), a supplier of electric, compressed natural gas (CNG), gas and clean diesel buses, has received a new purchase order from a Canadian provincial public transportation provider for 15 Vicinity buses for a total value of over $6 million.

“We are pleased to have secured this substantial supply agreement with one of our long-term transit customers,” says William Trainer, President and CEO of VMC. “We continue to leverage our brand reputation throughout the Canadian market to sell CNG buses and position ourselves for wider adoption of cleantech vehicle offerings in the future. We will continue to strive towards expanding market adoption of our clean-burning CNG and fully electric bus lines, driving forward the transition to a more sustainable public transportation system.”

Per the terms of the supply agreement, the transit authority will order 15 of the company’s 30-foot Vicinity buses powered by CNG. VMC expects delivery of the buses in the first half of 2022.

Photo: VMC’s Company Presentation