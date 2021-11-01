Vicinity Motor, Pioneer Auto Group Sign Agreement for VMC 1200 EV Trucks

Vicinity Motor Corp., a North American supplier of commercial electric vehicles (EV), has received a letter of intent (LOI) from Canada’s Pioneer Auto Group for 100 VMC 1200 Class 3 Electric Trucks.

The 100 VMC 1200 Class 3 Trucks specified in the LOI are expected to be delivered in 2022, subject to the execution of a dealer agreement, with first orders starting in Q1. The dollar value of the vehicle purchase is approximately CAD $14 million.

“Pioneer is a well-known and highly rated auto dealer with 17 locations across British Columbia, making them an excellent strategic partner to introduce our new Vicinity 1200 medium-duty electric truck throughout the province,” says William Trainer, founder and CEO of Vicinity Motor Corp. “With a specialty focus on trucks and SUVs, Pioneer will be able to offer an EV alternative for customers interested in a commercial vehicle design for urban environments with a 6,000-pound load capacity, 150-mile estimated range and a popular cab-over design – all at an attractive price.”

“This is a major milestone for our vehicle product line to offer the VMC 1200 popular cab over chassis design with an EV powertrain,” adds Ray Van Empel, president and CEO of Pioneer Auto Group. “VMC is a well-known name in the municipal transit space, and it’s exciting to see their crossover to industrial trucks. We look forward to selling these new VMC 1200 throughout our dealerships.”