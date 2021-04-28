Vicinity Motor Deploying Exro Electric Bus Tech

Exro Technologies Inc., a developer of power electronics for electric motors and batteries, has signed a supply agreement with Vicinity Motor Corp. (VMC), a supplier of shuttle transportation vehicles for public and commercial use, to deploy Exro enhanced electric buses.

With operations in Canada and the U.S., VMC says it has established market penetration and a large backlog of bus orders. VMC’s flagship product line, the Vicinity Bus, is a purpose-built electric bus looking to transition sustainable public transit with next-generation components.

“We are constantly searching for innovative new ways to provide a best-in-class experience for our customers, delivering a price point suitable for mass deployment across small and large fleets,” says William Trainer, founder and CEO of VMC. “Testing of the Coil Drive System, which offers lower energy consumption and high performance relative to existing systems, could prove to be an exciting competitive advantage and further extend the range of our electric buses.”

Exro will supply the Coil Drive System technology and VMC will conduct operational validation through deployment of an optimized electric powertrain for VMC’s suite of electric buses. VMC says it will test and validate the Coil Driver powertrain integration with the intent of implementing it in future serial production batches of the electric bus product line.

Photo: Exro’s Coil Drive System