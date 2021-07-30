Vermont Power Company Buys New Electric Trucks from Lion Electric

Green Mountain Power (GMP) of Vermont is purchasing two of The Lion Electric Company’s all-electric trucks: a Lion8 bucket truck for line crews and a Lion6 stake body truck for electrical maintenance field crews. Lion Electric expects to deliver the first truck to GMP in the first half of 2022, and the second one is scheduled to arrive next summer.

“As a clean energy leader, Vermont is a great example of how to integrate sustainable energy and electrified transportation, which is key to creating a successful sustainable society and economy in the future,” says Marc Bedard, CEO and founder of Lion Electric. “With reduced emissions and noise pollution, these trucks will eliminate emissions in the communities where they operate while saving on fleet costs, and we look forward to growing our relationship with GMP in the future.”

“Electrifying our heavy-duty field operations fleet to reduce carbon emissions as we travel the state keeping the lights on and building a more resilient grid is a critical next step in our work to eliminate fossil fuels from our operations,” states Mari McClure, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power. “Transportation with fossil-fueled vehicles is the top source of carbon emissions in Vermont and we’re proud to start the process of converting our line truck fleet to clean electric trucks.”