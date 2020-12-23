Van Hool Enters U.S. Electric Bus Market With First Shipment of CX45E

Van Hool, a Belgium-based independent manufacturer of buses, coaches and industrial vehicles, has shipped the first CX45E – a 100% battery-electric coach – to the U.S.

After a period of development and testing, the CX45E is now being commercially launched by Van Hool’s North American exclusive distributor ABC Bus Companies Inc. An additional 10 units will be shipped to the U.S. in the first half of 2021. The all-electric CX45E will then be delivered to two North American customers.

The CX45E is a fully electric-powered coach for the North American market. Proterra, a producer of battery technology for heavy-duty vehicles, was selected by Van Hool to supply the E2 battery technology. The 100% electrically driven vehicle has a range of up to 310 miles, depending on the climate conditions and the route’s topography. The CX45E will mainly be used for commuting by groups of employees and/or regular passenger transport.

“With this announcement, it all became a reality: a few years ago we put the first technical concepts of the CX45E on paper, and today, the end-result leaves for the U.S.,” says Filip Van Hool, CEO of Van Hool, “In total, more than 1,000 electrically powered vehicles have left Van Hool’s factory. We will continue our efforts to market environmentally friendly and cost-efficient electric vehicles in the future, both in Europe and North America.”

The CX45E was designed, developed and prototyped at the parent company in Koningshooikt, Belgium. The production-ready versions of the 10 CX45E coaches planned for the first half of 2021 will also come from the Belgian factory. The vehicles will be driven from Koningshooikt to Zeebrugge for shipment to the U.S.