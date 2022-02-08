Valvoline Pilots Electric Vehicle Maintenance Services

Valvoline Inc. has begun piloting electric vehicle (EV) services in its retail stores. These pilots, in a limited number of retail locations, are the next step in advancing Valvoline’s strategy to extend its preventive auto maintenance service model to EV owners, OEMs and fleets.

“For 150 years we’ve been bringing innovation to the automotive aftermarket,” says Heidi Matheys, chief marketing and transformation officer of Valvoline. “As Valvoline continues to transform its retail offerings and extend its existing offerings to EV owners, we are able to offer our quick, easy, trusted approach to automotive maintenance regardless of a vehicle’s power source.”

The Valvoline retail service centers that are piloting the program are providing inspection and maintenance-based services such as 12-volt battery replacement, tire rotations, key fob battery replacement, cabin air filter replacement, wiper replacement and state safety inspections. Many of these services are already performed in Valvoline’s retail locations today but will now be piloted with a specific focus on electric vehicles. Phase two is expected to include additional services targeted to EVs and will begin summer 2022 in select stores.