Valvoline Joins Arrival Service Platform as an EV Fleet Partner

Valvoline Inc. is partnering with Arrival as a fleet partner to further advance Valvoline’s strategy in extending its preventive auto maintenance service model to electric vehicles (EV) and hybrids.

Utilizing Arrival’s Service Platform, Valvoline will have access to repair and maintenance documentation, in-person and online training, predictive and automated diagnostics, and parts distribution.

“Valvoline’s quick, easy, trusted approach to vehicle maintenance is the perfect complement to Arrival’s mission to reimagine urban mobility,” says Heidi Matheys, chief marketing and transformation officer of Valvoline. “Our nearly 1,500 service centers across the U.S. offer exceptional service that will quickly and efficiently meet the needs of Arrival’s clients.”

The Service Platform utilizes the data from Arrival’s vehicles and proprietary algorithms to enable existing service providers to maintain and repair its electric vans and buses.

“We’re aiming to fundamentally change the way that maintenance, service and repair is performed using in-house software to create a next generation experience for our customers,” states Serge Sulgin, CEO of Arrival Solutions. “The Arrival Service Platform will provide a marketplace to connect EV users with service providers, giving them an end-to-end solution for the newest and most advanced products in their fleet and allowing us to scale our service network quickly and on-demand to meet our customers wherever they are.”