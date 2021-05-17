Utah Transit Agencies Award GILLIG Battery-Electric Bus Contract

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) and Park City Transit have awarded GILLIG, a designer and manufacturer of buses, a $44.2 million contract for 44 battery-electric buses with an option of 95 additional buses over five years. The contract includes 16 plug-in charging systems and four high-power on-route chargers.

“We’re honored that UTA and Park City have chosen us to help bring zero-emission transit to Utah,” says Bill Fay, vice president of sales at GILLIG. “We have a long history of supporting these agencies with our buses, dating back to the mid-1980s. These new battery-electric buses will provide safe, reliable and environmentally friendly transit for several communities in the state. We take great pride in providing our customers with buses they can depend on and that will help them achieve their sustainability goals.”

UTA has designated 11 of the initial buses to operate on the 5.3-mile Ogden Bus Rapid Transit line which will run from Ogden FrontRunner Station, through downtown Ogden, through the Weber State University campus to McKay-Dee Hospital.

GILLIG electric buses are built on the company’s proven low-floor platform. The buses feature Cummins powertrains and, with seating for 38, the 40-foot models are highly regarded for durability, safety and overall performance, notes the company.

Of the 44 electric buses in the initial contract, 13 will be delivered to Park City, Utah.