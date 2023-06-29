UPS Buying More Natural Gas Fuel Systems from Hexagon Agility

UPS has signed a follow-on order with Hexagon Agility totaling approximately $20 million for the delivery of natural gas fuel systems for heavy- and medium-duty trucks.

This new order is in addition to one placed in February; both are a part of a master services agreement that UPS and Hexagon Agility signed in October 2019.

“We are pleased to support UPS’ continued commitment to transition its fleet to RNG resulting in greater emission reductions,” says Eric Bippus, EVP of sales and systems development at Hexagon Agility. “Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner and greener future.”

Deliveries of the new orders will begin in the third quarter.