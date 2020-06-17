United Chargers Unveils the Grizzl-E EV Charging Platform

United Chargers Inc., a Canadian software developer and manufacturer of the Grizzl-E EV charger line of products, has unveiled and opened reservations for its commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging solution.

United Chargers says its goal is to speed up the conversion to EV transportation by providing affordable and reliable EV charging solutions.

“I am pleased to announce the release of the new commercial EV charging platform, made to speed up the adaptation of EV transportation. Our Grizzl-E Power Management and Payment Solution is financially sustainable for the owner even if utilized at 2.5% on average per year,” says Gleb Nikiforov, CEO of United Chargers.

“Based on current market data, we expect the utilization of the platform to be on average at 20% in 2020 and grow to 50% utilization by 2023. Any business or organization now can add an additional revenue stream by acquiring our solution. Very soon, EV drivers will have more options and places to charge,” he adds.

United Chargers has opened pre-orders for its Grizzl-E EV charging solution, available here.