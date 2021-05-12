Ultium Cells, Li-Cycle Collaborate to Recycle Battery Cell Scrap

Ultium Cells LLC, a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution, has entered an agreement with Li-Cycle, a company that specializes in lithium-ion battery recycling, to recycle up to 100% of the material scrap from battery cell manufacturing.

The new recycling process will allow Ultium Cells to recycle battery materials including cobalt, nickel, lithium, graphite, copper, manganese and aluminum. Ninety-five percent of these materials can be used in the production of new batteries or for adjacent industries.

“Our combined efforts with Ultium Cells will be instrumental in redirecting battery manufacturing scrap from landfills and returning a substantial amount of valuable battery-grade materials back into the battery supply chain,” says Ajay Kochhar, co-founder, president and CEO of Li-Cycle. “This partnership is a critical step forward in advancing our proven lithium-ion resource recovery technology as a more sustainable alternative to mining.”

The hydrometallurgical process through which these battery materials will be recycled emits 30% less greenhouse gas than traditional processes, helping to minimize environmental impact. Since 2013, GM says it has recycled or reused 100% of the battery packs received from customers, including any packs replaced through warranty service. Most current GM electric vehicles are repaired with refurbished packs.

Photo: Ajay Kochhar