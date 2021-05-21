UL Offering Comprehensive Suite of EV Services with Opening of German Test Center

UL, a provider of testing, inspection and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, has officially opened the UL EV Charging Test Center in Frankfurt, Germany.

Representing one of the most important EV charging testing footprints in Europe with a comprehensive range of services, the facility includes charging infrastructure components and functional safety testing and certification as well as homologation services, all in one location.

Combined, the UL EV Charging Test Center adds significantly more testing capacity to the European market and empowers the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry, including EV charging and component manufacturers, infrastructure owners and start-ups with shorter development cycles, a faster time-to-market and the ability to be more competitive in the global marketplace due to the facility’s advanced technology testing and centralized location.

Governments around the globe are implementing policies to put more EVs on the road. For example, the European market continues to put in place European EV and EV charging equipment incentives with the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) announcing that at least 2.8 million public EV charging ports will be needed by 2030 across Europe.

“With conducive EV policies and with public acceptance and use of EVs on the rise, these factors point to the increasing need to charge more vehicles, charge them faster and charge them more conveniently – placing an increased focus on battery and charging performance and safety,” says Milan Dotlich, general manager and vice president of UL’s Energy and Industrial Automation division. “UL’s investment in the Frankfurt EV charging test facility demonstrates our commitment to global markets as well as new and developing standards. It also equips us to better support municipal utility infrastructure, European EV charging companies and automotive OEMs to fast-track their project fulfillment – allowing them to quickly meet this rising demand.”

The opening of the UL EV Charging Test Center allows UL to service a wide and diverse range of EV chargers and related equipment to customers across Europe looking for local as well as global market access. This includes testing facilities addressing different types of charging used around the world.

The facility offers EV simulators with full power capabilities for DC fast charger testing, bidirectional EV chargers, dual test bay scenarios, and for servicing large commercial vehicles and ultrafast EV charging applications. The facility also provides the convenience and capability in the local area to work directly with UL throughout every step of the testing and certification process – from sending prototypes to witnessing of testing and identifying construction related compliance issues before production.

For more information about the UL EV Charging Test Center, click here.