U.S. Gain Supplies Oregon Companies with RNG

U.S. Gain, a company that specializes in the development, procurement and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG) for the transportation and energy markets, says it has become the largest RNG supplier in Oregon through supply agreements with Salem Area Mass Transit District, Gresham Sanitary, Heiberg Garbage & Recycling, and Pride Disposal.

This news comes shortly after U.S. Gain announced its RNG supply agreement with the Port of Seattle for use at the Seattle Tacoma International Airport.

“RNG offers significant greenhouse gas and criterion air pollutant emission reductions, benefiting not only our planet, but also the health and livability for residents in our local communities,” says Alex Schay with the NW Alliance for Clean Transportation.

“Fleets may achieve meaningful cost savings through use of RNG, which may be very helpful during the current economic slowdown, showcasing another way that RNG can make a real difference. We applaud U.S. Gain’s pursuit of opportunities in Oregon,” he adds.

Gresam Sanitary Service, serving the areas of Gresham and Portland, was the first company in Oregon to bring natural gas refuse trucks to its fleet, and as of March 2020, 100% of its primary fleet is now powered by RNG. Heiberg Garbage & Recycling has a fleet of 11 natural gas refuse trucks powered by RNG.

Pride Disposal has been dedicated to creating clean and safe neighborhoods for more than 34 years, through its fleet of 25 natural gas refuse trucks in Sherwood, Tigard, King City, Beaverton, Durham, Hillsboro and Washington county communities. A conversion to RNG produces even stronger environmental benefits for their customers.

U.S. Gain continues to invest in RNG development to expand supply for organizations seeking RNG as an alternative fuel.

Photo: U.S. Gain Oregon partners collage