U.S. Gain Offers Revenue-Boosting Credit Generation to California Electric Fleets

U.S. Gain, a company that specializes in the development and distribution of alternative fuels, will now offer credit generation to electric fleets in California, opening a completely new revenue stream for customers at no additional cost.

U.S. Gain says it and its parent company, U.S. Venture Inc., have tenured experience with credit generation programs like the Federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS), California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Oregon’s Clean Fuels Program (CFP). Coupling this experience with its established network of credit buyers and sellers, U.S. Gain has a history of monetizing credits for an array of fuel types at values that outperform indexed averages.

“We’ve been generating credits under California’s LCFS since the program’s inception,” says Jon Summersett, director of product management for U.S. Gain. “Rooted in transportation and backed by the strength and size of U.S. Venture, we know how to accurately generate credits and efficiently maximize their value, reducing risk and resource burdens that accompany credit generation.”

As regulation, sustainability demand and incentive programs intensify (specifically within California), organizations utilizing alternative vehicle technologies can get paid by way of LCFS credits. However, selecting the right partner to generate and monetize these credits is key, from both a risk mitigation and revenue generation perspective.

Within the past year, U.S. Gain added electric vehicles to its portfolio of credit generation services, delivering substantial incremental revenue to distribution centers within California.

Photo Source