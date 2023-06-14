U.S. Gain Joins with U.S. Oil to Form U.S. Energy

U.S. Oil, a company focused on retail, commercial and wholesale fuel distribution; supply and trading; logistics; and terminal operations of refined products and renewable fuels, and U.S. Gain, an organization that develops and distributes of alternative fuels and environmental credits, have formed a combined company: U.S. Energy.

U.S. Energy is a vertically integrated energy solutions provider proficient in refined products, alternative fuels, and environmental credits. Its comprehensive portfolio of assets paired with risk management, financial services, and advisory insights offers customers realistic, executable strategies that satisfy both their economic and environmental goals, the company says.

U.S. Energy has offices in Wisconsin and Texas, with an asset portfolio of more than 30 refined product terminals, 40 renewable natural gas development projects, 50 alternative fuel stations, and three forestry projects.

As a key supplier to the transportation market, U.S. Energy offers diesel, gasoline, natural gas liquids, ethanol, biodiesel, renewable diesel, compressed natural gas, renewable natural gas, electric charging solutions, hydrogen and a variety of carbon credits.

U.S. Oil was most recently led by Eric Kessenich, who joined the company in 2010 and was promoted to president in 2017. Kessenich was further promoted to chief operating officer of U.S. Venture in August 2022. As chief operating officer, Kessenich will oversee the operations of all U.S. Venture companies, including U.S. Energy, U.S. AutoForce, U.S. Lubricants, Breakthrough and IGEN.

“This reunion is an important milestone for our company. While our roots remain in the refined products side of our business, we recognize the need to offer a more diverse range of solutions under one brand as our customers’ needs evolve – ultimately becoming an energy-agnostic solutions provider,” Kessenich says.

“With U.S. Oil’s tenure in refined products and U.S. Gain’s expertise in renewables, we knew we had an opportunity to service our customers with a more comprehensive offering and a streamlined experience.”

Mike Koel has been selected to lead U.S. Energy as its president. In his new role, he will be responsible for the company’s growth and expansion into new markets and technologies.