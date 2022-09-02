U.S. Energy Secretary Explores EV-Certified Truck Opportunities with Volvo

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm visited with Volvo Group leaders while touring TEC Equipment, the company’s first EV-certified dealership selling and servicing Mack and Volvo Trucks’ electric Class 8 models, in Fontana, Calif. In addition, U.S. Representative Norma Torres (CA-35), Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and U.S. Representative Pete Aguilar (CA-31) were joined by TEC Equipment founder and CEO David Thompson and Jonathan Miller, senior vice president of public affairs for Volvo Group North America.

Secretary Granholm discussed the transformative investments in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to increase access to affordable electric vehicles and build a strong labor market able to compete for high-quality jobs.

During the visit to TEC Equipment, Secretary Granholm and Representative Aguilar experienced first-hand the Volvo VNR Electric, a battery-electric, zero-tailpipe-emissions transport solution suited for regional haul, drayage, pickup and local delivery. They learned about the outcomes from the Volvo LIGHTS project, an innovative three-year project that brought together 14 public and private partners, including Volvo Group, Volvo Trucks and TEC Equipment, to design and implement a blueprint for the robust ecosystem necessary to deploy battery-electric trucks and equipment at scale.