U.S. DOT Now Accepting Applications for Refueling Infrastructure Grants

The U.S. Department of Transportation has opened the Charging and Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, a new competitive grant program aimed at deploying publicly accessible alternative fueling infrastructure.

CFI Program investments will make infrastructure accessible to all drivers of electric, hydrogen, propane and natural gas vehicles. This program provides two funding categories of grants: 1) Community Charging and Fueling Grants (Community Program) and 2) Alternative Fuel Corridor Grants (Corridor Program).

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides $2.5 billion over five years for this program. This offers up to $700 million from Fiscal Years 2022 and 2023 to strategically deploy electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure and other alternative fueling infrastructure projects in urban and rural communities in publicly accessible locations, including downtown areas and local neighborhoods, particularly in underserved and disadvantaged communities.

Eligible applicants include states or political subdivision of states; metropolitan planning organizations; units of local governments; special purpose districts or public authorities with a transportation function, including port authorities; Indian tribes; and U.S. territories.

Applications must be submitted electronically through Grants.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 30. Applicants are encouraged to submit applications in advance of the application deadline; however, applications will not be evaluated, and awards will not be made, until after the application deadline.

