U-Haul Purchases First Million Gallons of Renewable Propane

U-Haul has unveiled its latest green initiative with the purchase of its first million gallons of renewable propane, which is available to customers at U-Haul autogas facilities across Southern California.

U-Haul, the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., teamed with Suburban Propane Partners L.P., a nationwide distributor of propane, fuel oil and related products and services, to supply the ecofriendly fuel. U-Haul plans for this product offering to be ongoing as it continues to pursue sustainable solutions.

“The introduction of renewable propane is a welcome disruption to the industry,” says John Barnett, propane program manager at U-Haul. “Carbon-neutral fuels are in demand. It’s all about sustainability. While U-Haul is paying a premium for this product, we have chosen to absorb this cost so our customers will benefit the environment at no additional charge. Californians can feel even better about fueling with propane in the growing autogas sector.”

Renewable propane is derived from renewable sources such as beef fats, vegetable oils, grease residue and other biomass feedstocks. It boasts a lower carbon intensity than traditional propane while providing similar performance metrics. Renewable propane also has one of the lowest carbon intensity scores compared to gasoline, diesel and compressed natural gas, thus reducing harmful contributors to greenhouse gases.

U-Haul began selling propane in 1984 and became the largest U.S. retailer by 1987. Today, U-Haul safely supplies propane to thousands of customers daily across the U.S. and Canada.

U-Haul promotes sustainable solutions through its core business model of truck and trailer sharing by reusing old and often vacant buildings for its new stores, cutting down on new-construction emissions and helping cities reduce their unwanted inventory of unused buildings; by curbing emissions through fuel efficiency and the proximity of neighborhood dealers to residential areas; by offering green products like biodegradable packing peanuts, boxes made from recycled cardboard, the reusable plastic Ready-To-Go Box, and furniture blankets made from recycled denim; and by offering in-store programs like Take A Box, Leave A Box and Re-Use Centers that serve as redistribution hubs for gently used household furnishings.

Photo: U-Haul has purchased its first million gallons of renewable propane, which is now available to customers at the company’s autogas facilities across Southern California