TXNGVA Selects Tisnosi for Ana Hargrove Outstanding Service Award

Dmitri Tisnoi, a member of the NGV Global Group, has been selected by the Texas Natural Gas Vehicle Alliance (TXNGVA) for the 2020 Ana Hargrove Outstanding Service Award. The annual award spotlights executives, entrepreneurs and organizations in Texas on the cutting edge of transportation and energy sustainability.

“Tisnoi’s dedication and support to the industry and TXNGVA – even during COVID-19 pandemic – made him a perfect choice for this award,” says Susan Shifflett, president of TXNGVA. “His leadership, creativity and outgoing personality made Dmitri an ideal candidate for this year’s award.”

A large number of nominations from a diverse group of large and small organizations around Texas implementing alternative fuels including CNG, LNG and RNG were submitted for consideration.

“I am extremely honored to be the recipient of this recognition, but the true reward is to have the privilege of working with some of the brightest industry experts and implementing technologies that will transform the transportation infrastructure and energy of the future,” says Tisnoi. “TXNGVA is a top tier association helping organizations to decrease their carbon emissions and meet their sustainability goals.”

TXNGVA’s mission is to develop and expand gas transportation markets, technology and refueling stations in Texas using industry initiatives, government programs, energy education, safety awareness, environmental advocacy and community relations.

