TuSimple, ZF Develop Technology for Autonomous Trucks

TuSimple, a global autonomous trucking technology company, has established a partnership with ZF, an automotive supplier, to develop and commercialize technology for autonomous trucks.

The partnership, which will begin in April, covers the world’s largest markets including North America, Europe and China. TuSimple and ZF will co-develop technologies including cameras, LiDAR, radar, steering and ZF’s automotive-grade central computer ZF ProAI. ZF will support TuSimple’s pre-production driverless autonomous system and will serve as the default supplier for their production-ready system for commercialized vehicles.

“A partnership with ZF is important for our company as we prepare to bring autonomous-ready trucks to market,” says Chuck Price, chief product officer at TuSimple.

“Working side-by-side with ZF to refine and integrate our production-ready technology has allowed us to optimize our hardware stack and focus on scaling these technologies to make it possible for autonomous ready trucks to be mass-produced,” he adds.

As part of the partnership, ZF will contribute engineering support to validate and integrate TuSimple’s autonomous system into the vehicle.

TuSimple operates a fleet of more than 40 autonomous trucks, has 18 contracted customers and makes 20 autonomous trips between Arizona and Texas for companies like UPS every week. The company plans to start driverless operations in 2021. The company says they aim to transform the $800 billion U.S. trucking industry by enhancing safety, increasing efficiency and reducing operating costs.

