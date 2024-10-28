Trucksters Will Use Cepsa Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil to Fuel Trucks for DHL Routes

Trucksters, a technology-based truck relay transport operator, has decided to partner with Cepsa and its network of service stations to supply its trucks with 100% hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

Specifically, Trucksters will use the biofuel in the freight transit service it provides for several of DHL‘s routes connecting northern Spain with Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Poland. This renewable diesel, which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90% throughout its life cycle compared with conventional diesel, will promote the decarbonization of long-distance road transport in Europe with a supply network that adapts to the needs of Trucksters’ international routes.

Cepsa produces this 100% renewable diesel from used cooking oils at its La Rábida Energy Park in Huelva, Spain. It is a second-generation biofuel (2G) that not only lowers CO2 emissions without having to make changes to vehicles, but also promotes the circular economy.

“This alliance with Cepsa and DHL reaffirms our commitment to sustainability in road transport, while providing the best service to our customers,” says Álvaro Guerreiro, international sales manager at Trucksters. “At Trucksters, we fight every day to implement real change within the sector, and thanks to DHL’s great innovative spirit, we have successfully carried out this project together, thus laying a solid foundation on which to build the sustainable future that Europe needs.”

“At Cepsa, we make it easier for our customers to decarbonize their operations so we can move together towards sustainable mobility,” adds Cedric Vigneau, Cepsa’s director of Fleets & Commercial Road Transport. “To achieve this, we offer different solutions adapted to their needs. One of the most immediate alternatives is HVO, a biofuel that we produce in our facilities from used cooking oils. It achieves a reduction of up to 90% in CO2 emissions throughout its life cycle compared with traditional fuels without making any changes to current diesel engines.”

In Spain, road transport emissions account for 92.6% of total CO2 emissions from all forms of transport, according to data provided by the Transport and Logistics Observatory in Spain of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (MITMA).