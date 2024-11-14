Biodiesel Credit Program Offers Incentives for Missouri Fleets

The Biodiesel Coalition of Missouri (BCM) is opening a cost-share opportunity for fleets — the Biodiesel Credit Program. This annual program is reserved for fleet operations located in Missouri that utilize biodiesel blends of B6 or higher.

“Missouri biodiesel production provides significant benefits to our state, local fuel supply and environment,” says James Greer, BCM chairman. “As a domestically produced, cleaner-burning substitute for petroleum diesel, biodiesel fuels both energy security and public health. With ample advantages, BCM highly encourages fleets statewide to use biodiesel in each tank.”

BCM is offering 25 cents/gallon up to $1,000 for fleets that use B6 or higher biodiesel blends. Eligibility includes public or private entities with fleets using biodiesel blends, including but not limited to county and municipal fleets, trucking fleets and farm fleets. The Biodiesel Fleet Credit Program submissions are open now and can be accessed here.

“Biodiesel provides numerous benefits to fleets including added lubricity, more efficient combustion, and reduced wear and tear while maintaining performance,” adds Matt Amick, BCM executive director. “This program is a great opportunity for fleets to utilize Missouri-made fuel, support farmers and the local economy to provide cleaner air for all.”

The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Additional applications will be placed on a waiting list as receipts are reviewed and approved. With any further questions, contact Amick at info@missouribiodiesel.org.