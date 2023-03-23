Trucking Stakeholders Launch Clean Freight Coalition

A group of truck transportation stakeholders launched the Clean Freight Coalition (CFC) to serve as a collective voice for key trucking industry stakeholders.

Made up of motor carriers of every size and sector, truck manufacturers and truck dealers, the CFC’s mission has several components. The group aims to educate policy makers on how the trucking industry is reducing emissions and protecting the environment while presenting a unified front on energy and emissions issues.

The CFC will also advocate for public policies that transition toward a zero-emission future in a manner that assures affordable and reliable freight transportation and protects the nation’s supply chain.

The five founding members of CFC are the American Trucking Associations, American Truck Dealers (ATD), a division of the National Automobile Dealers Association, National Tank Truck Carriers, the Truck & Engine Manufacturers Association and the Truckload Carriers Association.

Jim Mullen will serve as CFC’s executive director. Mullen has extensive regulatory, legislative and legal experience within the industry, having previously served as acting administrator and chief counsel of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, chief administrative and legal officer of a publicly traded autonomous truck developer, and general counsel for a large publicly traded truck company.

“America’s truck dealers sell and service the newest, cleanest and safest trucks available,” says Laura Perrotta, president of ATD. “Truck dealers are essential to turning over America’s aging truck fleet, and with nearly half of America’s trucking fleet over 10 years old, there is a lot of work this new coalition can do together to prepare the marketplace for the next generation of clean trucks.”