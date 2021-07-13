Trucking Company Rolls Out Freightliner CNG Tractors

Saia Inc., one of the largest less than-truckload freight carriers in the U.S., has deployed five compressed natural gas (CNG) Freightliner Cascadia trucks at its Fontana, Calif., terminal.

“As a company, we embrace our responsibility to our neighbors, the environment and the communities in which we operate,” says Saia President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “These units allow Saia to explore this technology and strengthen our sustainability initiatives. As we identify and validate the performance capabilities of these and other alternative fuel equipment, we will seek to further invest and deploy these vehicles in our network operations.”

The CNG trucks feature fuel systems from Agility and natural gas engines from Cummins Westport. The trucks will refuel at various Clean Energy Fuels CNG stations.

“Cummins Westport’s CNG engines feature combustion technology that means less particulate filters, regenerations or selective catalytic reduction equipment,” explains Holzgrefe. “More simply put, the engines help minimize our environmental impact.”

These new CNG tractors are in addition to two Volvo VNR Electric trucks that the Saia deployed in the Southern California region in April.

Saia operates 171 terminals across the country and employs over 10,500 people.