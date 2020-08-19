Tritium Unveils the RT175-S Smart Charging System

Tritium, a technology solutions partner for charging infrastructure, has unveiled the RT175-S smart-charging system.

The new charging system can power EVs to an 80% charge in 15 minutes and is the first charger on the U.S. market capable of Plug and Charge, a communications protocol enabling electric vehicles and charging equipment to communicate, authenticate and bill customers via the charging cable.

No longer will drivers need an RFID membership card, smartphone application or credit card reader to pay for their charge. With Plug and Charge, a charging session can be automatically and securely billed from the moment the plug connects to the vehicle, regardless of the network operator. This advancement in charging technology streamlines and simplifies the charging experience, while improving customer data security.

The RT175-S unit provides a powerful 175kW charge through its compact design, making it an economical solution for sites where limited space for charging is available.

“With more than 1.5 million EVs on the road in the U.S., this charger is a perfect solution to grow charging infrastructure and further the transition to electrified transportation,” says Jane Hunter, CEO of Tritium.

“The RT175-S is the ideal solution for high population areas and can easily be adopted for highway rest stops, fuel stations, municipalities, utilities, fleets, retail, education, destination centers and heavy infrastructure such as mining and ports,” adds Hunter.

The RT175-S is easy to install, boasts a power efficiency averaging 95% and is IP65 rated, providing cost savings and optimal functionality in a wide range of environmental conditions. Like other Tritium chargers, this fast charger has a small footprint and is liquid-cooled, featuring tilt sensors for additional safety.

This fast charger with its all-in-one isolated power unit and integrated reinforced isolating transformer allows for continuous 175 kW operation at 104°F/40°C and 150 kW operation at 122°F/50°C. Optional features include cold weather kit for operation down to -22°F/-30°C, escutcheon panel with interlocked pad lockable isolator for added safety, increased SCCR to 100 kA for grid connection with high available fault currents and site power management and load balancing for multiple charger sites.

Photo: Tritium’s RT175-S smart-charging system