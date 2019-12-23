Trillium Completes Two CNG Stations at Love’s Sites

Trillium, a provider of alternative fuel systems and renewable fuels, is adding two new public compressed natural gas (CNG) fueling stations to its network of California locations.

Trillium designed and built the CNG stations at two Love’s Travel Stops located in Lost Hills and Tehachapi, Calif. The stations will offer renewable natural gas (RNG) refueling capabilities to fleet customers. Produced entirely from organic waste streams, RNG is a low-carbon fuel and interchangeable with pipeline-quality natural gas.

The new CNG stations will feature two fast-fill dispensers and will be heavy-duty vehicle accessible. Slated to open in the first quarter of 2020, these two new stations will add to the network of more than 30 private and public Trillium locations located in California.

“We are excited to expand our network and bring access to RNG fueling to our many fleet customers operating in California’s Central Valley,” says JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium.

Gemini Motor Transport, the primary fuel carrier for Love’s Travel Stops, will be fueling its growing CNG fleet of tractor trailers with RNG from the two new locations, as well as an existing station in Tulare.

The 24/7 stations are located at 21948 Highway 46 in Lost Hills and 2000 East Tehachapi Blvd. in Tehachapi, the first Trillium stations in Kern County.