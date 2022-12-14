Trillium CNG Customers Now Eligible for My Love Rewards

Customers of Trillium Energy Solutions, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, can now earn My Love Rewards (MLR) points when they purchase compressed natural gas (CNG) at Trillium stations across the country.

The MLR loyalty program gives drivers points and credits for free items when they refuel at public Trillium stations and Love’s Travel Stops.

Customers can purchase CNG at over 60 public Trillium stations or Love’s Travel Stops across the U.S. Points and credits can be redeemed for free showers, drinks and merchandise at any of the 600 Love’s Travel Stops across the country.

“We’re excited to announce CNG customers can now earn rewards when they fuel at our stations across the country,” says Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium. “While Love’s CNG customers were already earning, this new opportunity makes it easier for drivers using renewable fuels to earn rewards.”

Drivers can get a My Love Rewards card from any Love’s Travel Stop, download the Love’s Connect app, register and start saving when they swipe the card at the pump. Customers who opt in to receive bonus offers in the app will automatically acquire Diamond Status, the highest earning points tier.