Toyota, Fuel Cell Energy Wrap Up Innovative ‘Tri-gen’ Hydrogen Facility

FuelCell Energy Inc. and Toyota Motor North America Inc. have completed a first-of-its-kind “Tri-gen system” at Toyota’s Port of Long Beach operations in California.

The system, owned and operated by FuelCell Energy, produces renewable electricity, renewable hydrogen and water from directed biogas. FuelCell Energy has contracted with Toyota to supply the products of Tri-gen under a 20-year purchase agreement.

Tri-gen will enable Toyota Logistic Services (TLS) Long Beach to be the company’s first port vehicle processing facility in the world powered by onsite-generated, 100% renewable energy.

“By utilizing only renewable hydrogen and electricity production, TLS Long Beach will blaze a trail for our company,” says Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer, Toyota. “Working with FuelCell Energy, together we now have a world-class facility that will help Toyota achieve its carbon reduction efforts, and the great news is this real-world example can be duplicated in many parts of the globe.”

FuelCell Energy’s fuel cell technology will support Toyota’s operations at the port through an electrochemical process that converts directed renewable biogas into electricity, hydrogen, and usable water with a highly efficient, combustion-free process that emits virtually no air pollutants.

The Tri-gen system can produce up to 1,200 kg/day of hydrogen, which will provide for TLS Long Beach’s fueling needs for its incoming light-duty fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) Mirai, while also supplying hydrogen to the nearby heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station to support TLS logistics and drayage operations at the port.

Tri-gen will also help to avoid more than six tons of grid NOx emissions, which are harmful to both people and the environment, and has the potential to reduce diesel consumption by more than 420,000 gallons per year by using hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks in port operations.