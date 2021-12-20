Total Transportation Receives Nikola TRE Battery-Electric Trucks for Port Work

Nikola Corp., a zero-emission transportation and energy infrastructure solutions company, has delivered the first Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicle (BEV) pilot trucks to Total Transportation Services Inc. (TTSI), a Southern California port trucking company. The trucks will be used to expedite zero-emission transportation solutions at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

“Nikola committed to make its first Tre BEV deliveries in Q4 2021 and it is a big honor to celebrate this milestone with our partner, TTSI, and dignitaries who are committed to advancing zero-emission transportation solutions to reduce truck emissions in port operations,” says Nikola CEO Mark Russell. “TTSI has significant sustainability goals, and we are pleased to help them achieve their vision with our zero-emission trucks.”

TTSI’s LOI is for 100 zero-emission trucks beginning with a four-truck pilot of two BEVs and two FCEVs. Based on satisfactory completion of the vehicle trials and subject to TTSI obtaining certain government funding, 30 BEVs are projected to follow later in 2022, and 70 FCEVs are anticipated to start in 2023.

“This day represents a major step in our continual quest to achieve a zero-emission fleet, which is why TTSI highly values its partnership with Nikola,” states Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI. “Production, performance and maintenance will be the key to our future success, and we are confident Nikola will excel on all three fronts.”

The Nikola Tre BEV is designed for local deliveries up to 350 miles. The Nikola Tre FCEV truck is targeted for distances up to 500 miles and is expected to address the North American regional market, especially when additional hauling capacity or quick fueling are required by fleet operators.

“Reaching a zero-emission transportation future requires bold leadership and collaboration from federal, state and local partners, along with major investments from the private sector,” Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán comments. “This is crucial for the health of people living in the communities near the ports in my district, who suffer higher rates of cancer, asthma and other respiratory diseases due to all the toxic diesel emissions coming from the equipment and trucks at the ports. I appreciate the commitment TTSI and Nikola have made at the Port of Los Angeles to a cleaner, safer future.”

According to TTSI, in any given month, 13,000 to 14,000 trucks call at the port of Los Angeles/Long Beach, emitting roughly 2,600 tons per year of smog-causing nitrogen-oxide emissions.