Tom’s Truck Center Opens First Hydrogen Refueling Station Onsite at Dealership

Tom’s Truck Center, a provider of commercial truck sales and service and a part of the Nikola sales and service dealer network, has opened the first hydrogen refueling station onsite at a commercial truck dealership. The Nikola HYLA modular hydrogen refueling station for the heavy-duty transportation sector is located at Tom’s Truck Center’s Santa Fe Springs location in Los Angeles County along Highway 5.

High-pressure (700-bar) dispensing equipment allows for reliable turnaround times, refueling up to 30 trucks daily. The station will operate Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., with HYLA ambassadors/operations technicians ensuring efficient service. This setup minimizes downtime for heavy-duty trucks needing refueling, such as the Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle.

“California is laying the foundation for a hydrogen-powered future, and we are proud to help drive this transition,” says K.C. Heidler, Tom’s Truck Center president and CEO. “This station allows us to support our customers who choose hydrogen units by offering the necessary infrastructure. By partnering with HYLA and making hydrogen refueling accessible, we’re significantly reducing carbon emissions, improving air quality and setting new standards in clean transportation.”

Guests in attendance at an unveiling event included Heidler; California tate Sen. Josh Newman; state Sen. Bob Archuleta; Santa Fe Springs City Manager Rene Bobadilla; Gia Brazil Vacin, GO-Biz deputy director of ZEV Market Development; California Air Resources Board (CARB) representative Isaac Lino; and Stephen Girsky, Nikola Corporation president and CEO.

“Hydrogen and fuel technology offer a promising pathway toward replacing diesel with green, renewable sources of energy at scale and affordability,” says Newman. “Today’s opening of the HYLA station at Tom’s Truck Center in Santa Fe Springs in Los Angeles County is an important milestone for zero-emission heavy goods movement in California and represents a critical next step as California makes progress on its ambitious goals to decarbonize our transportation systems in the service of cleaner air and a healthy sustainable environment for all.”

Other current HYLA hydrogen refueling locations in California include Long Beach and Ontario. Fourteen hydrogen refueling solutions are expected to be operational by the end of 2024.

Tom’s also offers new and used sales, rental and leasing options, and service for electric vehicles and hydrogen trucks of all sizes. Tom’s zero-emission transportation experts help customers navigate government incentive programs, provide charging options, and inform about available products.

The company’s long-term plan incorporates a Tom’s permanent hydrogen refueling station, which is projected to be completed by the end of 2026.