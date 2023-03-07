The Routing Company Names Dick Alexander Chief Development Officer

The Routing Company (TRC), a global on-demand vehicle routing and management platform, has appointed Dick Alexander as chief development officer after serving as TRC’s vice president of business development.

In the new role, he will continue leading TRC’s business development functions and expanding its international market presence.

“Dick is an outstanding, humble leader and a proven sales professional, and his mark on TRC has been undeniable since the day he joined,” says James Cox, TRC’s CEO. “Not only has he developed and coached our international sales team to higher performance, he also maintains a steady and strategic focus on industry trends and opportunities.”

After joining TRC in March 2022, Alexander focused on growing the business development team threefold, designing and implementing TRC’s sales process, creating a robust pipeline of business opportunities, and helping sharpen the company’s competitiveness to secure some of its most notable partnerships.

A transit industry veteran of more than four decades, Alexander brings extensive executive leadership experience encompassing scheduling and operations management, business operations, sales and business development, strategic planning, and team management and organizational development. Prior to joining TRC, Alexander served as CEO for Transdev, where he spent two decades growing and leading the largest private-sector transit operator in North America. He also spent over 20 years in executive management positions for Ryder/ATE (First Transit), Door to Door Transportation, and ATE Management and Services.