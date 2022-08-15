The Parking Spot Adds Electric Shuttle Pilot Program at LAX

The Parking Spot, a near-airport parking company, has debuted its first 100% electric shuttle, which will help serve Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) travelers going to and from the airport. The new shuttle was developed in partnership with Global Transportation Solutions Inc. The Parking Spot has plans to add additional electric shuttles to its fleet.

While The Parking Spot’s current shuttles at LAX run on compressed natural gas (CNG) and are already 20% more efficient than gasoline shuttles, each new electric shuttle will further reduce The Parking Spot’s greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 45,000 pounds annually.

“We understand how important it is to keep people moving with sustainable travel options,” says Jeff Foland, president and CEO of The Parking Spot. “We are excited by this important step in the process and are progressing down the path toward meaningful carbon footprint reduction.”

Currently, customers flying out of nearly half of The Parking Spot’s markets can use EV charging options for their personal vehicles. The Parking Spot will be adding to these charging options, both by expanding current offerings in markets such as Austin, Charlotte, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, and by introducing new offerings in all remaining markets.