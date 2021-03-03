The Electric Highway Coalition Looks to Create Network of EV Charging Stations

Six major utilities have unveiled a plan to ensure electric vehicle (EV) drivers have access to a seamless network of charging stations connecting major highways in the South, Midwest, Gulf and Central Plains regions.

The Electric Highway Coalition – made up of Duke Energy, American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Entergy Corp., Southern Co. and the Tennessee Valley Authority – will enable EV drivers seamless travel across a broad portion of the country through a network of DC fast chargers.

“The path to cleaner transportation is a robust charging infrastructure along the nation’s major highways,” says Lang Reynolds, director of electrification strategy for Duke Energy. “Range anxiety is a barrier to more EV adoption. This coalition can erase those obstacles and help deliver the benefits of EV ownership to consumers.”

The companies are each taking steps to provide EV fast-charging options within their service territories to facilitate interstate travel. This partnership represents an effort to offer EV drivers convenient charging across different company boundaries and allow travel without interruptions.

The Edison Electric Institute estimates 18 million EVs will be on U.S. roads by 2030. While many drivers recognize the benefits of driving an EV, such as the ease of low-cost home charging, some are concerned with the availability of charging stations during long road trips. Coordinated efforts like this are demonstrating that EVs are a smart choice for driving around town as well as traveling long distances.

For Duke Energy, specific fast-charging station locations will be determined through the course of existing and planned fast-charging program deployments. This effort will provide drivers with effective, efficient and convenient charging options that enable long-distance electric travel. Sites along major highway routes, with easy highway access and amenities for travelers are being considered first.