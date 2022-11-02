Texas Clean Cities Coalition Recognizes Fleets for Air Quality, Fuel Efficiency

The Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities Coalition has recognized local fleets as part of its annual Fleet Recognition Awards for their efforts to reduce petroleum use and improve air quality. The winners include eight Gold, seven Silver and six Bronze recipients.

The city of Southlake and Dallas Area Rapid Transit were awarded Gold status for the fourth consecutive year, while Carrollton, Dallas, Denton and Lewisville, and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport were awarded Gold for the third straight year. The City of Grapevine brought home Gold for a second consecutive year.

The winners of the Silver recognition were the cities of Arlington, Frisco, Irving and Mesquite along with the Town of Addison, Denton ISD and Trinity Metro. The City of Irving earned Silver status for the fifth year.

The cities of Coppell, Lancaster and North Richland Hills earned Bronze Level recognition, along with the Town of Flower Mound, Denton County, and GreenPath Logistics.

Awards were presented to entities based on a scoring system with 100 possible points based on their contributions recorded in the DFW Clean Cities Annual Survey. The points include 55 from emissions reduction, 25 from fuel consumption reduction, and 20 from partnering with DFWCC. Gold Level status required 45-100 points, Silver Level status required 34-44 and Bronze Level status required 28-34.

The 2022 winners were significant in helping the region reduce 24.2 million gallons of gasoline equivalent and 118,555 tons of greenhouse emissions.

Additionally, DFW Clean Cities recognized 11 Shining Stars for their work to improve air quality by reducing nitrogen oxides, improving efficiency and converting to alternative fuels. The cities of Lewisville, Grapevine and Coppell were recognized for greatest progress in reducing nitrogen oxides. Denton County, Denton County Transportation Authority, Flower Mound, and the City of Carrollton were recognized as showcasing the greatest efficiency strategies. Shining Stars highlighted as alternative fuel champions are DFW Airport, Dallas ISD, Trinity Metro and the City of Arlington.

Finally, DFW Clean Cities recognized entities in the Fleet Challenge that set quantifiable goals and have exceeded those numbers in comparison to the 2020 results. Winners were Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and the cities of Bedford, Carrollton, Frisco, North Richland Hills and Watauga.

The Clean Cities initiative is a locally based, public-private partnership that promotes practices and decisions to reduce energy use and improve air quality in the transportation sector. The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is a voluntary association of local governments established in 1966 to assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperating for mutual benefit, and coordinating for sound regional development. NCTCOG’s purpose is to strengthen both the individual and collective power of local governments and to help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions.

NCTCOG serves a 16-county region of North Central Texas, which is centered on the two urban centers of Dallas and Fort Worth. Currently, NCTCOG has 238 member governments including 16 counties, 169 cities, 19 school districts and 27 special districts. In 1995, the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Clean Cities became one of the first Clean Cities coalitions under the Energy Policy Act’s provision for an organization that promotes the use of alternative fuels to lessen America’s dependence on foreign sources of petroleum. Dallas-Fort Worth Clean Cities is a locally based, public/private partnership that seeks to advance energy security, protect environmental and public health, and stimulate economic development by promoting practices and decisions to reduce transportation energy impacts and improve air quality, primarily in the transportation sector.

Image: CHUTTERSNAP on Unsplash