Terex to Offer Cummins Hydrogen Engines in Concrete Mixer Trucks

Terex Advance, a manufacturer of front-discharge concrete mixer trucks, is planning to integrate Cummins X15H hydrogen internal combustion engines into the Terex Advance Commander Series.

Currently powered by Cummins diesel engines, the lineup will include a zero-carbon hydrogen fuel option when series production of Cummins’ X15H engines begins later this decade.

“As the global need to reduce emissions becomes stronger, we are actively pursuing practical, cost-effective strategies to help our ready-mix customers decarbonize,” says said David Grabner, general manager at Terex Advance. “Cummins’ X15H is a feasible zero-carbon option for our renowned front-discharge mixer trucks, and we are eagerly anticipating the future deployment of this technology.”

“It is exciting to see OEMs like Terex Advance leading the way in zero-carbon technologies, particularly in complex sectors like vocational trucking,” adds Jim Nebergall, general manager for Cummins’ hydrogen engine business.

Part of Cummins’ fuel-agnostic platform, the X15H is based on familiar internal combustion engine technology. Integration into the truck chassis is straightforward and does not require major overhaul of vehicle designs or business operations. Significant commonality between the X15H and Cummins’ existing diesel platforms facilitates scale advantages in parts procurement and supports existing maintenance practices.