TeraWatt Plans California-Texas Corridor with Electric Heavy-Duty Charging Centers

TeraWatt Infrastructure, a company powering electrified fleets with a network of charging centers, is developing a network of high-powered charging centers for heavy-duty and medium-duty electric trucks along the Interstate 10 (I-10) highway, stretching from the Port of Long Beach-Los Angeles, Calif. to the El Paso, Texas area.

“Long-haul trucking electrification represents a significant opportunity to reduce transportation sector emissions, but hinges on the rapid scale up of specialized charging infrastructure,” says TeraWatt CEO Neha Palmer. “Our real estate and energy infrastructure development platform uniquely positions TeraWatt to solve the ‘charging problem’ for trucking operators, making freight electrification achievable within their operations.”

The I-10 Electric Corridor will consist of multiple facilities, called TeraWatt Charging Centers, which will be spread across California, Arizona and New Mexico. TeraWatt Charging Centers will be purpose-built to serve heavy-duty and medium-duty electric fleets, featuring dozens of direct current (DC) fast chargers, pull-through charging stalls, on-site driver amenities, and reliable operations including resiliency generation and zero carbon electricity options. TeraWatt will offer access to these sites both for the purposes of long-haul and local electric trucking operations.

The TeraWatt Charging Centers are located approximately 150 miles apart to support the mileage range of commercially available electric trucks. These sites are located less than one mile from the nearest highway exit for ease of access, and range in size between four to 100 acres, depending on location.

TeraWatt will operate and maintain its charging centers as well as incorporate advanced technology as commercially appropriate, such as battery-backed renewable energy and megawatt charging stations. TeraWatt is partnering with local and state governments and utilities, and plans to leverage various grants and incentives, which will provide additional benefits to charging customers.