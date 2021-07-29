TEC Equipment Fontana Chosen as First Volvo EV Certified Dealer

Volvo Trucks’ largest West Coast dealership, TEC Equipment, has been named the company’s first Volvo EV Certified Dealer in North America. TEC Equipment’s Fontana branch in California is the first location to achieve the electric vehicle (EV) certification, signifying that its sales team is fully trained to consult with customers that are considering investing in any of the VNR Electric model configurations. Its service team has also been fully trained and equipped to safely perform battery-electric truck maintenance and repairs for trucks in operations.

“Volvo Trucks’ Volvo EV Certified Dealer certification program will help us build the robust sales and service ecosystem required to support customers across the country with their zero-emission transportation goals,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “It’s fitting that TEC Equipment is our first dealer group to achieve this certification, as they have been an integral partner in the innovative Volvo LIGHTS project and deployed the first Volvo VNR Electric model in North America.”

The Volvo VNR Electric has been designed as a sustainable transportation solution for fleet operators supporting local and regional distribution, pickup and delivery, and food and beverage distribution. TEC Equipment’s Fontana sales team has been trained to help customers evaluate which of their routes might be the most ideal for electrification and how to select the right VNR Electric configuration.

TEC Equipment has long been a Volvo Certified Uptime Center and will continue to collaborate with Volvo Trucks to implement the same streamlined service philosophy for VNR Electrics. EV Certified Dealers will also maintain a stock of key parts and components for the VNR Electric model to minimize service times and quickly get customers back on the road.

Volvo Trucks is currently working to add additional Volvo EV Certified Dealers to its network of nearly 300 authorized full-service dealer touchpoints in North America.