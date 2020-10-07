Sysco Testing Freightliner’s eCascadia Electric Truck

Sysco Corp., a global food-service distribution company, says it is testing an all-electric Freightliner eCascadia from Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA).

This initiative is a part of DTNA’s ongoing work to engage customers in its commercial electric vehicle development process by deploying trucks in real-world applications. Sysco aims to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels – deployment of electric trucks will play a significant role in achieving that objective.

“We are excited to partner with DTNA on this important work,” says Neil Russell, vice president of corporate affairs at Sysco. “Collaborating with manufacturers to develop new truck models that can meet the specialized requirements of food delivery is a vital step toward significantly reducing our impact on the planet. We are proud of the progress we are making towards our CSR goals and, together with DTNA, are confident Sysco will help deliver a better tomorrow for all of our stakeholders.”

Sysco recently deployed the eCascadia, a Class 8 tractor designed for local and regional distribution, and will continue running it in daily operations from its San Francisco operating site through January 2021. Sysco will provide data and feedback from its testing to Freightliner to help it improve on future vehicle design.

Sysco participates in the Freightliner Electric Vehicle Council, a group of customers working with Freightliner to identify and address all potential hurdles to large-scale deployment of commercial battery electric vehicles.

Photo: An interior view of Freightliner’s Cascadia truck