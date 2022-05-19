Sysco Set to Purchase Close to 800 Freightliner eCascadias from Daimler

Sysco Corp., a global foodservice distribution company, and Daimler Truck North America (DTNA), a North American heavy-duty truck manufacturer, have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to deploy up to nearly 800 battery electric Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractors serving Sysco customers by 2026. The first eCascadia delivery is expected to arrive at Sysco’s Riverside, Calif., site later this year.

“Sysco is committed to making meaningful investments to support achievement of our climate goals, including those that encourage the development of electric tractors and trailers,” says Marie Robinson, Sysco’s EVP and chief supply chain officer. “We are eager to partner with a like-minded industry leader like Daimler Truck North America to deploy battery electric trucks nationwide. This investment shows our commitment to sustainability and growing responsibly and will ultimately help us meet our goal of reducing our direct carbon emissions by 27.5 percent by 2030.”

Sysco aims to power more of its tractor fleet with alternative fuels, and the deployment of Freightliner eCascadias along with refrigerated trailers will play a significant role in achieving its science-based climate goal to electrify 35% of its U.S. fleet by 2030. Sysco Riverside continues to build its charging infrastructure to support additional battery electric truck deployments, including additional solar capacity.

DTNA engineers, manufactures and sells zero-emission trucks (tank to wheel) that provide efficient, reliable and innovative transportation solutions for fleet companies, while benefiting the environment. The company recently unveiled its all-electric Freightliner eCascadia. The Detroit Assurance suite of safety systems comes standard with the eCascadia.

“At Daimler Truck North America, we are proud to enter into a new era of sustainable, safe and efficient commercial transportation with our friends at Sysco,” comments DTNA SVP of sales and marketing at David Carson. “Industry transformation requires leadership and collaboration, and a shared vision for the future of the supply chain. Together we are sustaining our mutual momentum toward a brighter future for us all.”