Superior Energy Systems: 100MM Gallons of Propane Autogas

Superior Energy Systems, a company focused on propane midstream and autogas installations in the U.S. and Canada, has reached a milestone of more than 100 million gallons of fuel pumped through its line of PRO-Vend 2000 propane autogas dispensers.

Superior Energy Systems’ PRO-Vend 2000 dispensers feature a secure, cloud-based fuel management system that has the ability to connect to the company’s proprietary network and subsequently track the aggregated number of gallons pumped. The network includes over 380 dispensers. There are also over 1,000 additional Superior autogas dispensers across North America that do not utilize the network, meaning millions of additional gallons have been pumped beyond those tracked.

“Nearly a decade ago, Superior Energy Systems brought to market a new propane autogas dispenser innovation, the PRO-Vend 2000, that we felt at the time would be a game changer,” says Derek Rimko, vice president of operations. “That led to additions to the PRO-Vend line that can meet the needs of any propane autogas fleet, including top-of-the-line fleet management software.

“With the recent pumping of our one hundred millionth gallon through our proprietary cloud-based network, it’s clear that we’ve accomplished our objective.”

Every PRO-Vend 2000 dispenser allows fleet customers to track driver identification, gallons pumped and vehicle mileage and can create standard reports without the need to purchase and install separate technology. A self-contained, touchscreen system makes refueling a simple process, and drivers can easily refuel with a key fob or access number.

The turnkey units, which use an ultra-low emission fuel nozzle, comply with all applicable National Fire Protection Association and Canadian Standards Association standards and are also built to Underwriters Laboratories standards. This means the dispensers can be added to any existing fuel island, alongside conventional gasoline and diesel dispensers. PRO-Vend units are also National Type Evaluation Program certified and accepted by the Canadian National Conference of Weights and Measures.