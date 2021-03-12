Stewart & Stevenson, UES Partner to Electrify Commercial Fleets

Stewart & Stevenson, a provider of fleet services, has teamed up with Unique Electric Solutions (UES), a manufacturer of electric powertrains for Class 4-8 vehicles, to bring the UES uniqueEV electric drivetrain conversion to fleets.

The trend towards electrification of commercial vehicles is rapidly increasing. Benefits include cleaner, quieter and dramatically lower cost operation. However, commercial fleet operators can face challenges procuring new electric vehicles, including high upfront costs, long production waits or lack of a suitable vehicle for their vocation. The UES uniqueEV electric drivetrain retrofitted to their existing on-road vehicles presents a dramatically lower cost, quicker and less disruptive path to the benefits of battery-electric propulsion.

Stewart & Stevenson says it is the ideal service provider for a fleet to get their truck or bus converted from diesel to electric power. In addition to their fully equipped shops, on-road service is available as well.

“The broad portfolio of Stewart & Stevenson allows fleets to have the security of seamless and consistent service and support across all their fleet assets, be it diesel, gas or electric,” says Michael Backman, vice president of sales and marketing for UES.